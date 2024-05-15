Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
4 minute read
What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

If you want to work for a family office that was previously a hedge fund and that’s run by a mysterious figure from Preston in Lancashire who’s kind to his mother, then good news: Mike Platt is hiring at BlueCrest. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that Platt intends to hire 30 portfolio managers, to add to the 170 “pods” it has already. The new hires, some of whom are already in process, will reportedly focus on areas like macro, commodities and systematic strategies. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Anyone heeding the call of Platt will probably understand the number one reason for working for him: while most hedge funds pay their portfolio managers 20% of profits, BlueCrest pays 30%. BlueCrest only manages Mike’s money these days, so there’s no need to share the upside with external investors. 70% goes to Mike and the organization; the rest goes to the portfolio manager who generated the pnl.

It's a formula that appeals. Platt’s recent hires include Zachary Sandler, a former Deutsche Bank rates trader, who joined BlueCrest last month from Brevan Howard, Mark Orsley, a global macro portfolio manager from Tudor, and Mark Bowden, a former macro portfolio manager from Millennium. Talent from the big multistrategy funds clearly finds BlueCrest appealing.

People at BlueCrest can be loyal. Platt started the fund with external investors nearly 24 years ago. Some of his acolytes, like Manuel Aranzana, the Geneva-based head of systematic trading have been there nearly as long. 

Nonetheless, Platt can be a hard task master. Writing nearly 10 years ago, the Financial Times quoted Platt as saying his ideal hire is one who, starts work at “seven o’clock on Sunday morning when his kids are still in bed, and logs on to a poker site so that he can pick off the US drunks coming home on Saturday night.” It’s not clear whether this applies to Platt’s son Marcus, who also works there. 

Portfolio managers at some rival firms inform us they’re discouraged from working for BlueCrest by Platt’s reputation for being “a character.” – “He’s ruthless and a strong personality,” says one. “He can be a volatile person and if he doesn’t like a position he will blow you out of it.” 

Nicholas Moore, a former head of rates trading at Merrill Lynch who joined BlueCrest in 2011, described the necessity of pandering to Platt in a court case last year on the tax treatment of BlueCrest’s partners. “Essentially we have one client, which is Mike,” said Moore in his testimony. “So he is the CEO, he's the CIO, but he is also the client….he's able to move the goalposts…. If he changes his mind or has a strong opinion then obviously, needless to say he's something of an expert, he expresses that.” 

This apparent tendency for micromanagement hasn’t gone unnoticed. One headhunter agrees that Platt has a reputation for being “tricky,” particularly if you’re a portfolio manager operating outside the macro and fixed income strategies that Platt knows best. Multiple sources say commodities portfolio managers have quit BlueCrest after being stopped out for reasons they didn’t agree with. However, the court was told last year that BlueCrest portfolio managers are simply automatically stopped once their PnL reaches -5% of their capital allocation.

Despite the gripes, there’s also widespread agreement that if you can handle Platt, BlueCrest is a good place to be. “He’s tough, but if you can manage his personality then BlueCrest is a place where you can do phenomenally well,” says one source. 

Anyone expecting to join BlueCrest and get 30% of their PnL in year one might want to check their contract, though. While BlueCrest does pay 30%, sources say it’s not that simple: only one third is paid in the first year, with the remainder spread evenly over years two and three. If there’s a drawdown in those years, it can allegedly be clawed back again.  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund headhunters are making a fortune. Keith Gill's mysterious rest

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund headhunters are making a fortune. Keith Gill's mysterious rest

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Top Articles
The fintech still doing big hiring in London is... JPMorgan

The fintech still doing big hiring in London is... JPMorgan

What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

Recommended Jobs
Mason Blake
Front Office Trading Assistant
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
One Ten Associates
Middle Office - Various Roles - Hedge Funds - Asset Management
One Ten Associates
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
Amethyst Partners
Chief Investment Officer, Multi-family office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

15 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup
Financial

Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's new London leaders are possibly more popular than its old ones
Financial

JPMorgan's new London leaders are possibly more popular than its old ones

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Hedge fund headhunters are making a fortune. Keith Gill's mysterious rest
Financial

Morning Coffee: Hedge fund headhunters are making a fortune. Keith Gill's mysterious rest

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.