The investment bank quants working from home more than bankers

Quants in finance, more than most, tend to be in-office advocates. This might be because the job can be fast-paced and require explanations of complex things. That doesn't mean quants want to be in the office 24/7 however, and at some major US banks, quants get to work from home more than some engineers and even some bankers.

JPMorgan, for example, is currently offering a $200k salary for a quant research analyst in New York, specifying there is "telecommuting permitted up to 40% of the week." It also has an electronic market making role in interest rate swaps (paying $200k as a minimum) with the same WFH policy. Both roles ask for a masters in a technical subject and a minimum of three years experience, the former is also looking for PhDs.

For reference, a job for an applied AI researcher at JPMorgan in New York, only permits remote work up to 20% of the week. So too does a global corporate banking role focused on Latin America. Quants get it easy.

Citi is also letting some quants spend a few days at home. Citi is advertising a quant developer role in London permitting "up to 2 days working at home per week." It also has a hybrid role for a senior electronic trader in Singapore, but doesn't go into detail about the specifics.

