Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

by Alex McMurray
26 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

As the AI talent market continues to heat up, senior employees become easier to hire... but also easier to lose. Goldman Sachs has just brought in a senior AI engineer with hedge fund experience, while JPMorgan has lost one of its most senior AI figures.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

JPMorgan's global head of engineering, architecture and data for applied AI, Cristian Adamo, announced this week he was leaving to co-found Patagon AI, an autonomous sales platform operating through Whatsapp. Adamo was one of the earliest engineers to make the jump from crypto to AI; he was an engineer for blockchain marketplace Wibson before joining JPMorgan as an engineering manager in applied AI in 2018. His promotion to global head came in 2021 when the bank began building an AI team in Argentina, where he had spent his entire career to that point.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, recently hired New York based Andrei Arsene Simion as an AI engineer working on semantic search functions in natural language processing. Simion, a PhD computer scientist, joined from Walmart, where he was an applied machine learning scientist, but has also spent much of his career in financial services, interning at HFT firms Tower Research and Jump Trading, then working full time at hedge funds Bridgewater Associates and Teza Technologies.

It's not just the US banks making changes to their AI teams; BNP Paribas just hired Su Yang in Paris as the head of AI for its transaction banking division. He joins from the public sector, having most recently been chief data officer for the DGFiP.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are making senior changes to their AI teams

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

Latest Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Associate, Private Equity Primaries and Co-Investments, Zeist, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Alter Domus
Corporate Services Senior Accounting Officer Officer - Private Equity
Alter Domus
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Alter Domus
Corporate Services Senior Accounting Officer - Real Estate
Alter Domus
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Alter Domus
Corporate Services Accounting Officer - Real Estate
Alter Domus
Amsterdam, Netherlands
FIS Global
Implementation-Conversion Product Consultant II
FIS Global
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Gryphon Search
Manager Forensic Accounting & Investigations
Gryphon Search
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld
Tech

CTO of the nicest hedge fund takes an executive role at Schonfeld

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language
Tech

Goldman Sachs' CIO confirms that English is a new top coding language

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January
Tech

JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared
Tech

The popular MD who upgraded Citi's equities IT has disappeared

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.