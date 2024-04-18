Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

For Credit Suisse’s people who might be staring down the barrel of another round of job cuts from new owner UBS, there's an option to escape purgatory – take a step down the ladder you’ve been climbing for decades.

Edmund Wong appears to have done exactly that. Wong was briefly a managing director and co-head of Credit Suisse’s structuring practice in North Asia. He left the bank after just a year in the job, after its acquisition by UBS, back in 2022, and was taken on by JPMorgan – as an executive director. Wong also left JPMorgan recently to join DBS’s institutional banking group – still as an executive director.

Wong didn't respond to a request to comment for this article, but his spell as an MD seems to have been sadly brief.

DBS is a homecoming. Wong started his career with the Singaporean bank back in 1999, based in Singapore. His new role at DBS has brought him back to the city. Given that he left an (assistant) VP and came back an ED, they might not throw any parades.

Still, heading home isn’t the worst move late in one’s career. Credit Suisse’s people have popped up all over the place, including at ING and Santander, picking up people in the hiring frenzy alongside bigger players like Deutsche Bank.

