Santander is still sweeping up ex-Credit Suisse people, and more

Which is the hottest investment bank in the world now? It’s not headquartered New York. It’s not run from London. It’s in Madrid, of all places in the world – and Santander is mostly a retail bank, anyway.

After its extensive hiring last year (many of whom came on guaranteed bonuses) Santander has hired another swathe of senior bankers, including at least two in New York and two in New York.

In New York, the bank hired Richard Khawam to be chief risk officer as well as global head of leveraged finance risk for its investment bank. Khawam joined last month from ORIX, the Japanese financial services company, where he was chief credit officer in its chief investment office.

Evercore Senior Managing Director (SMD) Greg Sefanov also joined in New York in December. In a social media post, Sefanov said that he was looking forward to joining “so many former Credit Suisse colleagues” at the bank, where he’ll be building out its tech services team.

The two London hires were Julian Moosuddee and Olena Klymenko. Moosuddee joined earlier this month from DBS, which he joined just a year ago from Mizuho, where he was EMEA head of interest rate sales.

Klymenko, who joined in December, was a 14-year veteran of Credit Suisse’s real estate and lodging team investment banking and capital markets team, which she headed up from 2021. She has a similar role at Santander, leading the bank’s real estate & leisure team for Europe.

Santander is on the move. The FT reported back in October that it had set aside $250m to “turbocharge” the expansion of its investment bank, at a time when many rivals were announcing (and are still announcing) job cuts and resizing.

It isn’t just big names – such as Credit Suisse head of M&A Steve Geller and head of investment banking David Miller – that have joined, either. Santander has also picked up Credit Suisse managing and executive directors.

