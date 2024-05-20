Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

Sumito Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has been busy hiring a number of MDs from major US and European banks in 2024. Its latest addition, an MD from Credit Suisse, is a veteran of engineering management in London.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Maria Hooton joined SMBC this month as its head of cross-product platforms, working under the EMEA CIO. She spent the last nine years at Credit Suisse and was most recently global head of cross-divisional process industrialization engineering platforms.

Hooton has held directorial roles in banking since 1999, when she joined JPMorgan as an ED. SMBC isn't her first role at a Japanese bank, either; she's had two stints at the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, latterly being interim director of treasury operations change programs.

For SMBC, meanwhile, this isn't the first Credit Suisse MD in London it's picked up in 2024, having hired Sabine Chappard back in February. The bank has also been hiring other tech leaders recently, too; Samantha Howland joined last month as head of cyber resilience after six years at the FCA.

2024 Glassdoor reviews for SMBC praise its "stable, nice atmosphere" and positive work-life balance. Working on Credit Suisse tech in 2024, meanwhile, is enough to keep you awake at night. The transformation efforts are proving costly for the Swiss bank, and Sergio Ermotti has warned that technology transformation in partciular could hamper cost cutting. It's not clear whether Hooton left of her own accord, but the many Credit Suisse technologists departing, isn't making things any easier.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)