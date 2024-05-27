Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

This is what happens when you win a Citadel datathon

by Sarah Butcher
10 hours ago
3 minute read
This is what happens when you win a Citadel datathon

If you want a quick route from university into a hedge fund or electronic trading firm, it helps to enter competitions. We've already noted the benefits of distinguishing yourself in Olympiads, but many of the top firms also run competitions of their own.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

These competitions include the likes of the Open Data Championship and Terminal Competition run by Citadel. Both may get you a job at the hedge fund. Or they may get you a job somewhere else instead. 

Last year, 31-year-old Soeren Kunzel, Citadel Securities' head of FX, told Business Insider that he and his three-man team received a $100k check and an internship offer after winnig Citadel's datathon in 2017. Before that point, Kunzel had been a datascience nerd, but also a competitive gymnast. 

Similarly, Hasan Altaf, a Citadel Securities software engineer told us in April that he joined Citadel Securities as a software engineer after entering the Terminal gaming competition and participating in a, "defense-style game involved programming skills and strategy." Like Kunzel, Altaf got an internship after distinguishing himself in the competition. 

However, it's been pointed out to us that not everyone who distinguishes themselves in Citadel's tournaments goes on to join either Citadel or Citadel Securities. Some of the winners take their credentials elsewhere. 

For example, Forrest Bicker, who won the Citadel Open Data Championship in 2022, has just begun an internship at DE Shaw, while his team members Milo Knell and Alan Wu have just begun internships at Jane Street. 

The winners of Citadel's 2023 global datathon also appear to be busy with other endeavors. Michael Kuoch, an MIT computer science graduate, is working as a cancer researcher after a Citadel quant internship last year. Ansh Bhargava is joining Capula. So too is Nikhil Vicas. Alan Chen, the final member of last year's winning team, is interning at DRW. 

Similarly, as far as we can determine, none of the winners of the 2021 global datathon are at Citadel or Citadel Securities now. One, David Buch, is at Two Sigma. Another, Dmitry Silantyev, is at JPMorgan. A third, Julian LaNeve, is at data management tool Astronomer. A fourth, Jennifer Kampe, is flying beneath the radar.

It's not clear how many winners of Citadel's competitions do actually end up at Citadel or Citadel Securities. The two firms declined to comment for this article. However, it also seems that getting a job proximate to Ken Griffin isn't the point of Citadel's competitions: they're intended to give entrants an opportunity to demonstrate their data science skills, irrespective of who employs them later on.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

"Jane Street is a bit communist in the way it pays traders"

"Jane Street is a bit communist in the way it pays traders"

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Top Articles
This is what happens when you win a Citadel datathon

This is what happens when you win a Citadel datathon

What are bank research jobs – and what do research analysts do?

What are bank research jobs – and what do research analysts do?

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

A crypto hedge fund hiring Citadel Securities alums wants to double in size

A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday

A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died after being taken ill at work on Tuesday

Simon Sadler: The eccentric English hedge fund manager and complicated boss

Simon Sadler: The eccentric English hedge fund manager and complicated boss

Recommended Jobs
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Curtis Murray Associates
Investor Relations Associate
Curtis Murray Associates
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Python Quant Data Developer - Cutting-Edge Hedge Fund - £300k
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Principle Partners
Multi-Asset Investment Analyst (Family Office)
Principle Partners
Singapore

Related articles

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi
Tech

Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London
Tech

Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How JPMorgan measures the success of its software engineers
Tech

How JPMorgan measures the success of its software engineers

21 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests
Tech

Some Standard Chartered technologists object to their new coding tests

21 May 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.