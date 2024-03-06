Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
2 minute read
ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

Credit Suisse bankers have been showing up everywhere you could image, from ING to SMBC to Deutsche Bank. Now there’s a new place that’s hiring Credit Suisse people – BBVA.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Charlie Morin joined BBVA yesterday to head up its US Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Debt Capital Markets (DCM) team. Previously based in London (for Credit Suisse), Morin joined BBVA in New York.

Morin joined Credit Suisse in 2015 from HSBC, and was cut from his role as French and Belgium FIG DCM, as well as EMEA insurance DCM, chief at the end of 2022

BBVA isn’t exactly the upper echelons of investment banking, both for career progression and compensation. Top European investment bankers (known as MRTs) at the bank earned some of the lowest compensation packages on the continent: less than one third of what cross-town rival Santander (who’s been stacking up on bankers recently) pays.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Reflections of a banking MD: "20 years of 70-90 hour weeks; six million air miles"

Top Articles
Banks are still hiring Stripe, Monzo and other fintech alumni as MDs in 2024

Banks are still hiring Stripe, Monzo and other fintech alumni as MDs in 2024

ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

ex-Credit Suisse DCM chief shows up at Spanish bank that isn't Santander

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities

BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?

BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

Recommended Jobs
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Manager, International Mid-Market Private Equity Firm, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
VP, Private Equity – Full Control Buy-out (Mid-market)
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Director and Vice President mid-market sell-side M&A
London, United Kingdom
Vice President - European Direct Lending / Private Credit
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investor Relations Professional, Impressive Lower Mid-Market Private Equity Fund, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities
Financial

Hedge fund Balyasny Asset Management announced three new partners. Two are in commodities

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?
Financial

BNP Paribas: The best bank to work for if you want to fight climate change?

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular
Financial

JPMorgan's new "young" investment bank head is inordinately popular

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"
Financial

"Diversity schemes are essential in banking"

6 Mar 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.