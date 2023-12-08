Now one of Credit Suisse's more cherished tech MDs joined Santander

As we have noted here before, there seems to be a trend whereby the top technology talent at Credit Suisse does not join UBS, or if it does, does not stay long.

This might be because UBS is getting rid of 90% of Credit Suisse's technology, or it might be because Credit Suisse people don't like it there, but it's happening: so far we've counted at least seven senior Credit Suisse technologists who've gone to UBS and left again, as well as Joanne Hannaford, who's gone to Deutsche Bank.

The latest addition to that group is Sreej Menon, the former global head of credit products and banking technology at Credit Suisse. Menon, who spent over 15 years at Credit Suisse and was very popular there, was at UBS for four months. He's just left to join Santander's corporate and investment bank as global head of leverage finance technology.

Santander declined to comment for this article, but it's thought that Menon was poached by David Miller, the former head of Credit Suisse's investment bank, who himself joined Santander in November.

Credit Suisse technologists are now curious to see what becomes of Marinela Tudoran, the equally loved head of technology for Credit Suisse's investment bank. Tudoran spent nearly three decades at Credit Suisse and has yet to resurface. There are rumours that she may be joining Santander too.

