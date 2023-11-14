Discover your dream Career
Another senior Credit Suisse technologist is leaving UBS

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
Another senior Credit Suisse technologist is leaving UBS

As we have reported here and here, UBS seems to have some stability issues in its senior technology team. Now another senior ex-Credit Suisse technologist has left. 

Mike Juma, UBS's New York based head of principal flow trading technology, is understood to have handed in his resignation. UBS declined to comment and Juma didn't respond to our efforts to contact him, but he's thought to have something else lined up.

Juma joined UBS preemptively from Credit Suisse in November 2022. He is escaping again a year later and joining a flow of other ex-Credit Suisse technologists making similar moves, including Alex Roigarts, Sreej Menon, Robert Nelson, Niranjan Reddy and Steve Pegg. 

It's not clear why UBS's ex-Credit Suisse tech people are leaving. Some, like Pegg, have alternative jobs to go to. Others have complained of a different culture at UBS, where decisions are allegedly made by committees formed of people without technology backgrounds. 

One senior technologist who's leaving the bank said a "small number of people with loud voices" in the front office are discouraging senior tech people from staying.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
