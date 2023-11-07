Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Ex-Deutsche Bank quant in London takes hot job in the desert

by Alex McMurray
7 November 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Deutsche Bank quant in London takes hot job in the desert

The UAE based sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has done its fair share of relocating of quants in the US and Europe. Its latest senior hire comes from London, and is a quant trader with experience at Deutsche Bank and smaller boutique trading firms.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

Jose Alfredo Gonzalez joins ADIA as a quantitative research and development lead. He spent the last year and a half at Toronto Dominion Securities, working on systematic fixed income strategies. Prior to that, he spent four years working at Deutsche Bank, trading credit, rates and commodities.

Most of ADIA's big names are from the US. They include "superquant" Marcos Lopez de Prado and, more recently, Goldman Sachs MD Arthur Maghakian. A recent hire from London is Florian Doyon, most recently CTO of crypto asset manager Bastion, who spent three years as a senior quant at hedge fund Millennium. He joined as a fixed income research manager last month. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Technology Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Related articles

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists
Technology

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush
Technology

Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning
Technology

Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
3
Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place
Technology

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.