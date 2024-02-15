UBS's 177 new managing directors contain few people from Credit Suisse
UBS's lucky new managing directors were informed of their promotions last week, but the Swiss bank has only just made the full list of the 177 fortunate people publicly available. We've listed them all below, along with their locations and job titles, where possible.
Following complaints from UBS people that Credit Suisse incomers were favoured in some departments, the list suggests that on the whole, this wasn't the case. By our reckoning, only around 30 of the new managing directors, or 17% of the total, came from Credit Suisse in last year's merger. Many more have, however, worked for Credit Suisse at some point in their careers.
Even without the addition of 40,000 new people from Credit Suisse, 177 people is a small MD class. In 2021, UBS promoted 208 managing directors. In 2022, it promoted 183.
UBS insiders say the absence of ex-Credit Suisse people among the new MDs is a reflection of the fact that very few Credit Suisse directors moved across.
The Credit Suisse people who were promoted are mostly in the US. They include: Adam Baer in technology M&A; Angelica Nikolausson in ESG financing; Furhaan Khan in internet investment banking; and Michael D'Onofrio in financial sponsors leveraged finance.
There's a notable absence of Credit Suisse promotions in the markets business. However, NY-based emerging markets trader Joseph Cohen is on the list, as is Octávio Bernardes in LatAm derivatives trading and Weigang Yuan, Credit Suisse's former global co-head of structured rates trading.
The paucity of people making MD at UBS this year follows a bonus round tinged with disappointment and cuts to managing directors in the investment bank in late January.
Ada Wat, ECM Hong Kong, UBS
Adam Baer, tech M&A, New York, Credit Suisse
Alex Jeeves, IBD, London, UBS
Alex Knights, wealth management, Singapore, UBS
Alex Mitchell, risk, London, UBS
Alexander Stiehler, wealth management, Switz, UBS
Ali Sanai, hedge fund rates sales, London, UBS
Aliza Schwartz, risk, America, UBS
Allan George, wealth management, Switzerland, UBS
Allyson Gordon, equity research, New York, UBS
Andi Springhetti, chief digital and information officer, UBS
Andreas Luginbuehl, EMEA chief of staff, UBS
Andrew Moore
Andy Andreo, family office, America, UBS
Angelica Nikolausson, ESG financing, America, Credit Suisse
Anish Pasari, investment management, New York, Credit Suisse
Anthony Donatelli, philanthropy services, London, UBS
Arik Yamen, digital platforms, New York, UBS
Benjamin Edenharder, tech banking, Frankfurt, UBS
Bernard Paret, New York
Birgit Nitschmann, risk, Switzerland, UBS
Bob Siegel, executive services, UBS
Boriana Iordanova
Brendan Collins
Brennan Hawken, equity analyst, New York, UBS
Bryan Farris, leveraged finance, New York, UBS
Bryant Morse, business consulting, New York, UBS
Carolina Bocchini, investor relations, Luxembourg, Credit Suisse
Caroline Hall, legal, UBS, London
Caroline Li, research, Shanghai, UBS
Chris Stevenson, engineering, London, UBS
Chris Wasmer, private banking, Switzerland, Credit Suisse
Chris Wong, portfolio advisory, Singapore, UBS
Christian Ball, wealth management, Frankfurt, UBS
Christian James, quant, London, UBS
Christina Capo, regulatory reporting, Carolina. Credit Suisse
Christine Banaszak, sustainable investing, Chicago. UBS
Christoph Speth, regulatory affairs, Switz, UBS
Christopher Kempton, wealth management, Zurich, Credit Suisse
Christopher Marsicano, wealth management, New York, UBS
Cindy Chen, Asia, UBS
Cindy Peng, head of finance, Asia UBS
Claire Evans, asset management, London, UBS
Coskun Yucekok, wealth management, Zurich, UBS
Cyril Zastawnik, wealth management, France, UBS
Dan Chan, risk, London, UBS
Daniel Chantler, linear trading, non-core, UBS
Daniel Parra Martinez
Danny Mills, infrastructure, Americas. UBS
David Blank, wealth management, UBS
David Rabinowitz, direct execution, Asia. UBS
David Walczak, asset management, UBS
Debra Tay, wealth management, Singapore, UBS
Deepa Viswanathan, reporting and analytics, India, UBS
Diana Lu, prime, APAC, UBS
Elaine Hyland, litigation, EMEA, Credit Suisse
Elizabeth Lipa, KYC, London. UBS
Elizabeth Siu, operations, Asia, UBS
Ellis Eckland, asset management, US, UBS
Emilia Moseley, sales, global markets, London, UBS
Eren Tiryakioglu, M&A, US, Credit Suisse Fabrice Biaggi, private banking, Switz, UBS
Francesco Palaia, wealth management, UBS
Frank Geary, metals and mining, London, UBS
Frederik Zumbühl, wealth, UAE, UBS
Furhaan Khan, head of internet banking, America, Credit Suisse
Gabriele Schabus, compliance, Zurich, Credit Suisse
Gay Pinto, testing, US, UBS
Gokhan Buyuksarac, EMEA STIR trading, UBS, London
Gregor Kuglitsch, equity analyst, London, UBS
Greig Saunders, technology, London, UBS
Han Ping Lee, banking, Malaysia, Credit Suisse
Hannah Dent, equities, London, UBS
Hannes Hütt, quant, Zurich, UBS
Hannes Lukas Zweifel, trading, Zurich, UBS
Heather Kuttler Gallagher, COO, US, Credit Suisse
Helen Ollivro, private clients, London, UBS
Hiram Chiu, capital management, London, UBS
Ignacio de Oleza, investment banking, Madrid. UBS
Ingmar Schustereder, risk, Zurich, UBS
Jack Harper, UK, UBS
James Arnold, strategic insight, London, UBS
James Donovan, investment banking. London, UBS
James Tuckett, wealth management, Switz, UBS
Jann Lyss, head of real estate, Credit Suisse
Jasmine Koh, advisory sales, Singapore, UBS
Jeevan Dalvi, Swiss Universal bank, India, Credit Suisse
Jennifer Choi, equity linked, Asia, UBS
Jinal Haria, derivatives trading, London, UBS
John Talbott, TMT research, Credit Suisse
John Timms, investment bank, Hong Kong, UBS
Jorge Bonetti, financial sponsors, UBS, New York
Jörn Iffert, equity research, Switzerland. UBS
Josef Risi, investment management, Switzerland, UBS
Joseph Cohen, emerging markets, New York, Credit Suisse
Josie Liao, alternative investments, London, UBS
Julian Gould, New York, UBS
Jürg Baur, technology, Zurich, UBS
Jyothi Bathula, Credit Suisse
Karen Friefeld, regulatory affairs, London, UBS
Katazina Karneckaja, client lifecycle management, New York, UBS
Katerina Sommer
Katie Kwan
Keats Sexton, aerospace and defence banking, New York, UBS
Keith Koval, cybersecurity, US, UBS
Keith Yong, operations, APAC, UBS
Kelvin Quek
Kenneth Ho, head of structured lending, Hong Kong, UBS
László Nimród Vulkán, risk, Switzerland, UBS
Lisa Zeiher, internal communications, UBS
Marco Zaccari
Marcus Kwong, head of sales trading, Asia, UBS
Mark Paski, equity trading, New York, UBS,
Mark Rütimann, wealth management, Switzerland, Credit Suisse
Mark Threadgold, UK tech risk, London, UBS
Martin Lewis, technology, London, UBS
Matteo Franceschini, weath management, Zurich, UBS
Mel Smith, financing, Americas, UBS
Meric Topbas, head of structuring, US, Credit Suisse
Michael D'Onofrio, financial sponsors leveraged finance, US, Credit Suisse
Michel Neuhaus, AI and data analytics, Switzerland, UBS
Misa Kawahito, UBS
Natali Grob-Berger
Neil Yiu, wealth management, APAC, UBS
Nikolai Borodavkin, finance, Switzerland, UBS
Noriko Utzig, operations, global markets, US, UBS
Octávio Bernardes, Latam derivatives, Credit Suisse
Pansy Li
Patrizia Noe, asset management, Italy, Credit Suisse
Paul Neumann, DCM, Australasia, UBS
Peter Yang, Singapore, UBS
Philip Pellegrino, wealth, US. UBS
Philipp Flockermann, central risk office. Zurich, Credit Suisse
Philipp Schweizer, wealth, Zurich, UBS
Philipp von Pückler, treasury risk control, Italy, Credit Suisse
Philippe Hatzopoulos, private banking, Zurich, Credit Suisse
Rafael Baleotti, consumer and retail banking, Brazil, UBS
Raffaele Di Giulio, wealth, Zurich, UBS
Ranju Parambi, head of banking, Indonesia, UBS
Rebecca Fitzpatrick, IB booking models, UBS
Remo Pfister, legal, UBS
Renato Zanella, accounting, UBS
Richa Singh, equities, London, UBS
Robin Wasser, real estate banking, Switzerland, Credit Suisse
Ross Fowler, head of North American power and utilities banking, UBS
Ross Wyse, private funds group, UBS
Russell Bowler, head of financial trading, UBS
Sainica Sivadasan, regulatory change, London, UBS
Sam Frampton, investment bank risk control, London, UBS
Sarah Payne, philanthropy, London, UBS
Sawan Kumar, financial sponsor coverage, UBS
Sebastian Nakab, real estate banking, US, UBS
Shantanu Khare, equity derivatives trading, US, UBS
Shweta Jain, risk governance, UBS
Simon Toros, wealth management, UBS
Solange Srour, economist, Brazil, Credit Suisse
Sophie Thieux-Billiard, marketing, London, UBS
Tao Lan, UBS
Thomas Schuler, risk, Zurich, UBS
Till Zuhlsdorff, DCM, London, UBS
Tim Gorlé, wealth, Poland, UBS
Tobias Annasohn, wealth, Switzerland, UBS
Tobias Jeltsch, technology, Switzerland, UBS
Tyler Hastings, wealth, US, UBS
Ulrich Bolliger, corporate lending, US, UBS
Verena Kaiser, wealth, Switzerland, UBS
Verrine Hsu, asset management, Asia, UBS
Vincent Duval, asset management, Switzerland, UBS
Vishal Goyal, research, India, UBS
Vivian Lee, sales, Hong Kong, UBS
Weigang Yuan, global co-head of structured rates trading, New York, Credit Suisse
Wisam Alfreihi, head of investment banking Saudi Arabia, Credit Suisse
Yemi Aguda, asset management, Zurich, UBS
Yves Bogni, asset management, Zurich, UBS
Yves Müller, wealth management, Zurich, UBS
Zara Culican, financial crime, UBS, London
Zoe Hart, asset management, UBS, London
