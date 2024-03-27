Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

by Sarah Butcher
5 minutes ago
2 minute read
UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

UBS has hired Paul Schneider, the former deputy head of research at Exane. Schneider announced today that he's joining the Swiss bank's London office in the possibly less illustrious role of 'research product management.'

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Neither UBS nor Schneider responded to a request to comment on his new position, but Financial News reported that Schneider was let go by Exane in December 2022 as part of an annual cull of under performers. He spent the intervening period as an advisor to a bike repair company and a financial modelling platform.

Schneider's arrival comes after UBS hired various equity researchers from Credit Suisse, while others left for investor relations. UBS plans to make a further $13bn of cost reductions by 2026, of which half are expected to come from headcount. 

This isn't Schneider's first job at UBS. He spent 11 and a half years at the bank after graduating from the London School of Economics in 2003, and was latterly head of European and emerging EMEA research product management. Although Schneider was deputy head of research at Exane, he has a research product background.

  Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.) 

Photo by Gábor Kulcsár on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

UBS rescued the head of research who left Exane 15 months ago

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

UBS UI head who left for a more relaxing gig has joined a fintech post-layoffs

UBS UI head who left for a more relaxing gig has joined a fintech post-layoffs

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X

Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
FPGA Engineer - London or Amsterdam- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
ACT Commodities
Corporate Sales Trader - French Market
ACT Commodities
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Goodman Masson
Operational Risk Manager- Commerical
Goodman Masson
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Goldman Sachs
AMD Public-The Hague-Associate-Client Services - Operations
Goldman Sachs
The Hague, Netherlands
ACT Commodities
Sales Trader Eastern Europe
ACT Commodities
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Analyst/ Associate, Leading Private Equity Secondaries Fund, Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023
Financial

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media
Financial

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

26 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre
Financial

If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre

26 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.