Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

by Sarah Butcher
11 hours ago
2 minute read
The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

If you wanted to get paid as an investment banker for the past year, some sector teams seem to have been a better bet than others. New research from US recruitment firm Prospect Rock Partners suggests that bankers in technology media and telecoms (TMT) teams generally earned the most. Bankers working in teams like energy or industrials typically earned the least.

Prospect Rock's figures for average total compensation (salaries plus bonuses) at different levels of seniority are shown in the table below. On average, they say that associates in US banking earned $343k last year, vice presidents (VPs) earned $523k and directors earned $706k. However, some teams were more lucrative than the rest.

(If you can't see this chart in full on your mobile phone, please check on a desktop computer. We're having display problems!) 

 

As the chart shows, TMT bankers earned above the average at all but associate level. Industrials bankers earned more than peers across the board. Financial institutions group (FIG) bankers earned less too, which is ironic given their reputation for very hard work. Healthcare bankers were close to the norm. Energy bankers look underpaid at associate and director level.

The figures are skewed by a few rogue numbers: leveraged finance compensation at director level reflects a few abnormally well paid individuals. At associate and VP level, leveraged finance bankers earned less than the rest. 

"Despite a slowdown in M&A activity, tech [M&A] continued to pay at the top end of the bonus range," says Prospect Rock managing director, Meridith Fiedler Dennes. "Given the high interest rate environment, LevFin deal flow continued to be sluggish. As such bonuses dropped considerably."

Better pay may be coming. Dealogic says leveraged finance deals picked up dramatically in the first quarter of 2024. Year-on-year, however, Dealogic says revenues from technology banking deals were down more than 10%.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Morning Coffee: Traders storm out over paltry bonuses. 27-year-old JPMorgan analyst caught in deadly door nightmare

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Top Articles
The Goldman Sachs dress code became strangely samey

The Goldman Sachs dress code became strangely samey

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

Stripe product head comes home to Meta in Chicago

Data science pay in finance: What you'll earn in banks, fintechs & hedge funds

Data science pay in finance: What you'll earn in banks, fintechs & hedge funds

The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

The highest paid bankers work in these sector teams

Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere

Investment banking fees and jobs may be reviving, but not everywhere

Recommended Jobs
Equity Research Analyst/Associate/VP
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Proprietary Trader (US, remote)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Head of Operations
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Edgworth Partners
Managing Director, Private Equity Solutions - Investment Advisor & Outsourced CIO
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
AXA Investment Managers
Private Debt & Direct Lending - VP (x,f,m)
AXA Investment Managers
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Investment Banking - Analyst/Associate(London)
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services
Pay

The highest paying jobs in banking and financial services

3 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
UBS bonuses are down 30% in two years for MDs, but it could have been worse
Pay

UBS bonuses are down 30% in two years for MDs, but it could have been worse

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's $14m man may not be in Singapore
Pay

Deutsche Bank's $14m man may not be in Singapore

20 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid
Pay

Banking bonuses in New York: This is why you feel underpaid

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.