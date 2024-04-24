Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

by Sarah Butcher
10 hours ago
2 minute read
Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Something seems to be afoot in Singapore, where multiple sources say people have been dismissed from their banking jobs after being asked to repay medical insurance claims.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bank of Singapore is understood to have let go of up to 40 people last week after an investigation of its historic medical claims. Staff involved were allegedly requested to repay the money last year and thought that was the end of the issue. They were then, unexpectedly, dismissed. 

One of the individuals let go by the bank said the medical claims date back over the past two years and that they were reimbursed by the insurer before being told subsequently that the claims infringed the bank's medical policy. The bank is understood to have carried out a thorough disciplinary investigation, although some of those involved say they were "pressured into an admission of liability."

As well repaying money awarded for the medical insurance claims, some of the individuals who've been dismissed say they received no bonuses for last year. "I reimbursed the bank for the full amount claimed, have forfeited my 2023 bonus, and now have a termination record which will affect my future job prospects in the industry," complains one.   

It's understood that a US bank in Singapore had a similar issue a few years ago and simply made the individuals involved repay the money from the medical claims involved. 

Bank of Singapore declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ilya Chunin on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Hong Kong bankers: "The attraction of Singapore has died off"

Hong Kong bankers: "The attraction of Singapore has died off"

Citi's 7,000 laid off staff were paid an average of $214k each

Citi's 7,000 laid off staff were paid an average of $214k each

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Top Articles
Citigroup made another major JPMorgan hire without anyone noticing

Citigroup made another major JPMorgan hire without anyone noticing

Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Bank of Singapore fired up to 40 people for medical insurance claims

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

Recommended Jobs
Principle Partners
Multi-Asset Investment Analyst (Family Office)
Principle Partners
Singapore
Amethyst Partners
Chief Investment Officer, Multi-family office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Tangspac
VP - Senior Business Analyst (Private Wealth)
Tangspac
Singapore
AIA Singapore Private Limited
Portfolio Manager
AIA Singapore Private Limited
Singapore
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equity Research Analyst, Emerging Markets Opportunities
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Hong Kong
Temasek International Pte Ltd
Associate, Investment (South East Asia) (10928)
Temasek International Pte Ltd
Singapore

Related articles

Citigroup made another major JPMorgan hire without anyone noticing
Financial

Citigroup made another major JPMorgan hire without anyone noticing

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley
Financial

Deutsche Bank hired a new head of credit trading from Morgan Stanley

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful
Financial

Citi’s cheap happy junior bankers in Malaga are not so grateful

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.