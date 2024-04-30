Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
2 minute read
People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

Nomura may not announce its bonuses until next week, but it seems that Instinet, the institutional agency broker which acts as Nomura equities trading arm, has announced today. There are complaints that it's been a bit disappointing.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Nomura declined to comment. but multiple sources say that Instinet's bonuses for the past year have been low and in some cases non-existent. 

Instinet describes itself as an "electronic agency-focused securities broker which mostly works with broker dealers and other financial institutions in the US. It employs 850 people across North America, Europe and Asia. 

Instinet doesn't break out its revenues and profits for 2023, but revenues across Nomura's equities business rose 12% last year and the bank said international revenues in equities execution services increased.

As well as massaging bonuses down, it's thought that Instinet has made some cuts in sales. However, it's been hiring too: it added Robin Wolff as a sales trader in Paris in February. 

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior

What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

Top Articles
People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

What is an investment bank? What does it do?

What is an investment bank? What does it do?

Revolut has 500 people applying for every job, despite its "ruthless" reputation

Revolut has 500 people applying for every job, despite its "ruthless" reputation

What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior

What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Security Engineer - Amsterdam- Leading High Frequency Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Robert Half Deutschland
Finance Specialist (w/m/d)
Robert Half Deutschland
Vaals, Netherlands
QBE Insurance
Compliance Officer
QBE Insurance
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
FPGA Quant Engineer- Leading Quant Firm | Chicago / London / Amsterdam
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
QBE Insurance
Underwriting Assistant
QBE Insurance
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Associate, Private Equity Primaries and Co-Investments, Zeist, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too
Pay

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

24 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year
Pay

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Japanese banks' bonuses are coming. People are wondering about all those guarantees
Pay

Japanese banks' bonuses are coming. People are wondering about all those guarantees

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The highest paying investment banks in the world, ranked
Pay

The highest paying investment banks in the world, ranked

10 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.