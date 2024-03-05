Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
4 minute read
If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

The investment banking recruitment process starts early. Very early. If you want a job when you graduate, you need to start laying the groundwork in your first year – with a spring internship.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

If you’ve got a spring internship, congratulations. If you don’t have one, you need to get busy. You’re on the back foot; Trackrr, formerly the Bristol Tracker, calculated that a spring internship on your CV could double your chance of getting a first round interview.

Luckily, failing to get a spring week isn't the end of the process. In a virtual panel event hosted by Clio, the University-agnostic student finance society, a number of summer analysts (and full-time analysts) spoke about their experiences of getting summer internships without matching spring experience.

“I made sure to take part in all of my university-related finance stuff,” said Arunabh Bagchi, a Goldman analyst. He also completed an internship at Galaxy, a blockchain fintech, instead. “Pretty much apply for anything.”

BlackRock analyst Varshith Uppalapati agreed. “It’s pretty easy to get a summer internship,” he said. “Even if it’s not at the biggest firm.” Getting that internship – and what you do on it – is more important than where it is. “It’s not about the brand, in your first year. It’s about the role.”

There are other options too. Even if you don't have a spring week and the resulting summer internship, you can apply for off-cycle internships. The students said these can be easier to obtain if you apply in Continental Europe. 

“The work doesn’t change,” said Giulia Duca, a Goldman analyst. “The quality of work doesn’t change.” Doing an off-cycle internship at a smaller firm outside of London also lends itself well to proving yourself beyond your peers with narrow experience. Satellite offices, such as in Milan or Frankfurt, have “complete autonomy” in working on a deal, and that means that juniors and interns have a lot more responsibility.

“You have a lot more visibility. You can go to meetings,” she explained. “This is not normally something that happens in London unless you have a very good relationship with your team, or if it’s a very small team.” And the more you see, the more you learn, and the more varied experience you have.

“If you are an intern who can do an off-cycle in a regional office in Milan, Munich, or Frankfurt or Paris – you’ll learn a lot more in those three to six months than you could learn in two months doing a summer internship. That impacts you a lot.”

That doesn’t mean that doing a regional office off-cycle should be considered preferable to doing a summer internship in London – that has its own advantages, such as networking, and you probably have a wider variety of things to work on, if it’s a big (bulge bracket) firm.

The benefits of spring internships shouldn’t be understated. Banks often use them to scope out potential summer interns (Barclays, Rothschild, and PWP are known to do this). There’s usually an assignment that you have to complete during your spring week that decides if you’re getting a summer internship offer (but not always).

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's new hiring focus revealed in Citi MD's return. Back to office push foiled by seating shortage

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's new hiring focus revealed in Citi MD's return. Back to office push foiled by seating shortage

Top Articles
JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"

"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A star 27-year-old hedge fund manager wants some more quants in London

A director of digital assets has departed for reasons unknown

A director of digital assets has departed for reasons unknown

If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

If you don't have a spring week in an investment bank, try this

Recommended Jobs
Wehunt
Private Equity Associate
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
Leverton Search
Junior Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom
Hertalis
Graduate consulting analyst - private equity
Hertalis
London, United Kingdom
Laz Partners
Equity Long/Short Analyst (Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund)
Laz Partners
London, United Kingdom
Macdonald & Company
Analyst
Macdonald & Company
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Investment Analyst, Hedge Fund Manager Research, Boutique Asset Manager, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

"Graduates applying for trading jobs need to clarify that they're interested in the money"
Advice

"Graduates applying for trading jobs need to clarify that they're interested in the money"

28 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues
Advice

Goldman Sachs' exiting top female trader has this to say about interacting with colleagues

26 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
How to get a job at Goldman Sachs when 300 other people want it too
Advice

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs when 300 other people want it too

26 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking
Advice

JPMorgan once rejected Morgan Stanley's EMEA head of investment banking

23 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.