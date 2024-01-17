Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

Morgan Stanley may not want to be in the top one or two investment banks, and it may have a few problems with costs, but it's still hiring, and was doing so late last year when buying out bonuses is the norm.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

In the run-up to Christmas, Morgan Stanley recruited Nick Hall to run GBP rates trading in London. Hall came from Deutsche Bank, and previously worked for both Goldman Sachs and NatWest. His migration has not previously been reported.

As we noted yesterday, Deutsche Bank's rates team has experienced a rush of exits in the past six months, of which Hall - and Alessandro Iannelli, who's gone to NatWest, are merely the latest.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley have a history of swapping rates traders in London. Deutsche hired Josh Hooker from Morgan Stanley in 2019 and Ben Black in 2021. Hooker has since gone to BlueCrest. As far as we know, Black is still there. 

Deutsche Bank CFO James Von Moltke intimated yesterday that bonuses may be constrained at Deutsche this year. Deutsche Bank traders seem to think this applies to investment banking rather than trading bonuses. They may be unpleasantly surprised. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Compliance officer (Mortgages)
Selby Jennings
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Selby Jennings
Senior Quantitative Market Risk Manager
Selby Jennings
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Amsterdam- Tech-Driven Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (C++/Python/Java) - Amsterdam- Tech-Driven Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Amsterdam / London- Global Prop Fund
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Software Developer - Amsterdam- Global Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Top Articles
What Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA & Citi are saying about the outlook for 2024

What Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA & Citi are saying about the outlook for 2024

How to get a job in fintech in 2024

How to get a job in fintech in 2024

JPMorgan is still hiring! Maybe not so much in the investment bank

JPMorgan is still hiring! Maybe not so much in the investment bank

Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays

Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

Related articles

What Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA & Citi are saying about the outlook for 2024
Financial

What Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA & Citi are saying about the outlook for 2024

17 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is still hiring! Maybe not so much in the investment bank
Financial

JPMorgan is still hiring! Maybe not so much in the investment bank

17 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays
Financial

Barclays researcher who left for buyside is back at Barclays

17 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024
Financial

The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024

17 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.