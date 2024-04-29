Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan's new managing directors include someone who joined from Walmart in 2021

by Sarah Butcher
29 April 2024
JPMorgan has announced its new managing directors (MDs). However, unlike Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan does not share its new MDs publicly. The fortunate people won't officially assume their new jobs until May 1st, but some of their names are already dribbling out.

If you work in investment banking at JPMorgan, you reportedly need to generate between $20m and $30m in revenues (depending upon location) to get a sniff at an MD promotion. Beyond the front office, though, it seems you can get promoted to MD at JPMorgan if you're working on a critical technology initiative.

JPMorgan's new technology MDs include Arvind Reddy, the New York-based head of platform and cloud engineering at the corporate and investment bank. Reddy joined JPMorgan from Walmart, where he spent seven months as director of software engineering in 2021. As we've noted before, Walmart's technology team can be a surprisingly lucrative place to be. 

The other new technology MDs at JPMorgan include Charles Lim, the 39 year-old Singapore-based global head of quantum communications, who joined in 2022 from the National University of Singapore, where he was an associate professor. Lim has presumably made good progress outside of academia. 

There's also: Tim Moss, the London-based head of cloud enablement; Ganesh Chandrasekar, a London-based MD in applied AI, who's working on large language models for the bank; Yushin Son, the New Jersey head of data architecture and platform engineering; Ragini Okhandiar, a New York MD in the data warehouse; Durai Arasan, a California-based head of digital channels architecture, or Dermot Mackey, a Dublin-based MD and CIO for "EMEA branches."

Very well done to them all. Data from Levels.fyi indicates that executive directors alone (the level below MD) at JPMorgan earn £320k in salary ($400k). Bonuses are supplementary to this.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
