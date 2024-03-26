Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
3 minute read
If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre

As banks cast around for additional costs to cut in the absence of a big rebound in revenues, a particular kind of person is at the top of their chopping lists: the one who was hired at the height of the pandemic. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Insiders say standards were dropped as banks rushed to fill seats during the pandemic boom. Now that fewer staff are needed, those pandemic recruits are the first to be let go again. 

"In 2021 they added a tonne of people to work on execution," says one senior associate in M&A at a US investment bank. "There were a lot of ad hoc hires who came during the peak who've turned out not to be very good. These are the people we've thrown out first."

The allegation that pandemic hires were weak comes after private equity firms have been complaining that the juniors hires and trained in 2021 aren't able to complete their assessments. "People's technical skills simply aren't as well-developed. They don't do as well on financial modelling tests as a result," said US recruiter Anthony Keizner last year. Pandemic hires are more likely to use modelling templates, said another recruiter; they're less able to build models of their own.

Banks aren't the only ones with an issue. Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. also went on a hiring spree during the pandemic. Like banks, McKinsey hiked pay, with MBA pay at the firm going from $175k to $190k over the period. Now, the firm is being forced to cut back again. “I do think that the firm has been harsher with ratings and feedback, but it probably is more of a return to the mean," one partner told the Times. "Hiring standards were probably a bit more lax because [managers] wanted to get people through the door [during the recruitment boom].”

As banks cull pandemic hires, junior bankers are being cut everywhere from Citi to Rothschild. In the US, however, one associate said there's no need to enforce cuts. Most juniors in the US are hired on two year contracts and these are simply not being renewed. "We're just rolling people off through contract non-renewals," he says. "We have a new class of hires coming this summer anyway."

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won't).

Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Top Articles
Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X

Hedge fund Citadel makes a rare software engineering hire from Twitter/X

Citi hires an MD from fintech in Singapore for its expanding payments project

Citi hires an MD from fintech in Singapore for its expanding payments project

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre

If you were hired into a banking job in 2021, you may be a little mediocre

The profitable London fintech paying £148k per head celebrates 15-hour days

The profitable London fintech paying £148k per head celebrates 15-hour days

Latest Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Analyst/ Associate, Leading Private Equity Secondaries Fund, Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Senior Manager M&A/Corporate Development, PE-backed Healthcare Roll-up, Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Associate, Private Equity Primaries, Secondaries and Co-Investments, Zeist, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
AXA Investment Managers
Financial Controller - Intern
AXA Investment Managers
Amsterdam, Netherlands
AXA Investment Managers
Financial Controller
AXA Investment Managers
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
Software Developer (C++/Java/Python)- World-Leading Prop Trading Fund
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media
Financial

Hedge fund manager awaiting sentence causes outrage on social media

26 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

26 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
4
Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees
Financial

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit
Financial

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.