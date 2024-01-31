Discover your dream Career
"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

by Milan Gill
3 hours ago
4 minute read
"I worked 80 hour weeks to deliver a platform for a hedge fund. Then they fired me"

I built a systematic trading platform for a hedge fund. I delivered an excellent platform ahead of time, but then they fired me, and now I can’t find a new job in what's a very difficult employment market.

I shouldn’t even be looking for a job right now. I’m only on the market because I became surplus to requirements. Effectively, I was “fired” for being too effective in my previous role.

I joined the startup hedge fund last year. In the short period while I worked there, I built an order management system which allowed the firm to make its first eve trades. A typical week for me included working between 70 and 80 hours a week. I worked almost every weekend, and almost every day for the entire time, without a single day of holiday.

 

I did this for two reasons. Firstly, I was told repeatedly that the faster the firm was able to start trading, the faster I would start earning bonuses from the firm's PnL, assuming that the strategies indeed were profitable. (It is my understanding that they are highly profitable.)

Secondly, I loved my job. Every day, I got to build really cool stuff, all while learning a new language which was unfamiliar to me – Rust. Every day, I was learning more about Rust, Kafka, and the range of other technologies which we were leveraging. It was pretty great.

After months of hard work, the system finally went into production, and trades started flowing around the system. Two days later I was let go. I arrived in the office the morning after 48 hours of profit making, and was called into a private office. I was told it was “with regret” that my contract would be terminated that day, and that the “substantial bonus” which would be paid to me was “thanks” for the critical role I played in starting the company.

While I in no way regret working for the fund, as I gained a fast amount of experience in a relatively short period of time, I do regret not being more tactical with my work. I could have simply worked 40 hours a week. Had I done so, it is likely I would still be employed, still building the platform today.

Since the day I left, I have been relentlessly job searching. But so far I have found nothing. I was told in an interview for a junior quant position that it was “a bit of a red flag” that I worked somewhere for such a short period of time. 

So is that it? I know the job market is tough right now, but have I snookered myself and made myself unemployable for working too effectively during my last role? 

I think I have applied to every hedge fund and investment bank in London. My applications either received an automatic rejection, or simply no response in the majority of cases. In the handful of cases where I have been offered an interview, most have been initial conversations, followed by radio silence – not even a rejection email.

It seems that during such a dire economy, the dream of a junior quant role is out of reach, for now. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. 

Milan Gill is a pseudonym 

AUTHORMilan Gill Global Editor
1 comments
  • Ja
    Jamie Roberts
    1 hour ago

    Hi there,


    Similar thing happened to me in 2022. I worked for a startup hedge fund where I built their renewable energy consulting business from scratch, while also successfully building a model to predict US inflation which made tens of millions in profit.


    Unfortunately I was let go after 6 months due to cutting costs as the owner invested heavily in Crypto markets via FTX which had collapsed.


    I've had the occasional interview since with various hedge funds, but the main issue is that I don't have the minimum 3 years experience under my belt which practically every job in the hedge fund sector (and pretty much every industry these days) requires for the most junior positions.


    I know recruitment is picking up this year due to the predicted rate cuts expected from central banks, improving junior recruitment at these companies as a result. On top of this, lots of recruitment for PMs is taking place which will involve recruiting additional investment and tech staff to support these PMs. Unfortunately there will be a lag in terms of when junior recruitment will pick up afterwards according to recruiters within the space.


    I would just focus on continuing to build up your skillset in your spare time so that when this does pick up, your prior experience will put you at a huge advantage compared to other junior applicants.


    Chin up, light is at the end of the tunnel.


