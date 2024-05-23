Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
5 minute read
Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

If you aspire to work for HSBC and have spent hours wooing and being wooed by the bank at recruitment events, been through its recruitment process, and attended some induction events, only to be unexpectedly rejected, you will not be happy. You will be even less happy if HSBC accidentally sends you an email saying it's a shame that you voluntarily withdrew your application.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

This appears to have been what happened to some students in the UK. The Financial Times reports that HSBC bank got cold feet about hiring them because of changes to UK visa rules stating that visa applicants need to be earning £38k ($48k) to be eligible. Some of HSBC's incoming graduate hires weren't due to meet the earnings threshold; it cancelled their offers as a result. 

The afflicted students, who are now left without jobs after their graduate application deadlines passed, told the FT they received automated emails from the bank saying it was “sorry to see [them] go” after they “decided to leave the selection process”. "They are trolling us at this point,” one student observed. A source at HSBC said the bank is looking "into the issue of the automated message.” 

It's not only HSBC who's been withdrawing offers. Big Four firm Deloitte has been doing the same. “Without any back-up jobs and no time to apply to other jobs as I was in my final exam period, I was left stranded by Deloitte with absolutely no warning or prior knowledge about this change. This is an extremely unfair decision,” said one. Fortunately, students going into front office investment banking jobs in London earn salaries closer to £80k and are therefore immune. 

Separately, following yesterday's revelation that Citi might have saved itself $127m if it had only hired a compliance professional to monitor its algorithmic trades, a senior data compliance professional who left the bank in January is claiming that she was asked to mislead a regulator.

Citi says the lawsuit that's being brought by Kathleen Martin, its former data chief administration officer and a managing director at the bank, is "without merit" and that it will "vigorously defend against it.” Martin says she was asked to falsely tell the board and regulators that Citi had hit goals around data governance by her boss, Citi COO Anand Selvakesari.

Martin joined Citi in 2021 from JPMorgan as part of its efforts to clean up its data processes. She previously spent 11 year at Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile...

Brevan Howard shut two funds run by Alfredo Saitta and Louis Basger. They were subscale and expensive to run. (Bloomberg) 

Two Sigma has chosen its chief data scientist Ali-Milan Nekmouche to run its machine learning and AI team. (Bloomberg)

Alex de Souza, who heads Citigroup’s UK industrials dealmaking team, is moving to Jefferies as co-head of UK and Ireland investment banking. Luke Spells, a managing director at Citigroup who had spearheaded its coverage of UK mid-cap companies, is also leaving the bank. (Financial News) 

When Citi's fat finger trader first input his erroneous trade, he was met with a wall of 711 warning messages. He quickly overrode the ones he could and the order was placed at 8:56 a.m. (Bloomberg) 

Goldman Sachs received 315,126 applications for its 2024 internship program and filled only 2,700 spots. (Business Insider) 

Gokul Laroia, Morgan Stanley's chief executive for Asia, thinks Tokyo is catching up with Hong Kong and Singapore. (Bloomberg) 

Blue Owl Capital hired Chris Eby, Goldman Sachs' head of asset management investment banking. (Bloomberg) 

BNP Paribas is limiting its fossil fuel financing. It's adding aviation, shipping and commercial real estate to the list of sectors now facing limits. (Bloomberg) 

Simon Herrmann, head of Morgan Stanley APAC, is going on sabbatical while continuing to support the team with certain clients. (Bloomberg) 

Ben Clymer left his project manager job at UBS to found a luxury watch website, Hodinkee. It was great to start with, but it's been a while since he's made a profit. (WSJ) 

"When I took my first week of vacation after being at Goldman for over a year, my manager lectured me for not replying to emails or updating financial models during my personal time off. I told him that I had been hiking off the grid with my mom and hadn't had much cell service. 'Next time, choose a vacation spot with better reception, he told me."  (Business Insider)

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: The HSBC job that people might feel insulted by being asked to interview for. Traders punish their bosses for mediocre bonuses

Morning Coffee: The HSBC job that people might feel insulted by being asked to interview for. Traders punish their bosses for mediocre bonuses

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

JPMorgan executive on junior banker working hours: "12 hour days, six days a week"

JPMorgan executive on junior banker working hours: "12 hour days, six days a week"

Top Articles
The 20-year-old finance interns earning $20k a month are quants and engineers

The 20-year-old finance interns earning $20k a month are quants and engineers

The banks with the best and worst working hours

The banks with the best and worst working hours

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

Recommended Jobs
Global Sage Hong Kong
Family Office Investment Associate/Manager
Global Sage Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Head of Investment Risk - London Based - Asset Manager
London, United Kingdom
Head of Client & Business Development - London Based - Asset Manager
London, United Kingdom
Counterparty Risk Data Analyst
Alexander Mann Solutions (Contingent)
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Portfolio Manager / Investment Director, Private Equity / Private Markets, Family Office, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States

Related articles

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring
Financial

Hedge fund Brevan Howard is parting with an ex-JPMorgan MD, but still hiring

23 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes
Financial

MDs at banks in America rail against FINRA's "dumb" plan to visit their homes

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now
Financial

Junior bankers with visas and European students say they can't get jobs in London now

22 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citigroup's inability to hire a compliance professional cost it $127m
Financial

Citigroup's inability to hire a compliance professional cost it $127m

22 May 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
3

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.