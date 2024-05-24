Discover your dream Career
A Goldman Sachs VP in Singapore died at work on Tuesday

by Sarah Butcher
6 minutes ago
A vice president (VP) at Goldman Sachs in Singapore died at his desk on Tuesday.

The cause of his death is unknown. He is understood to have been part of the private wealth management group. He is survived by a wife and three children, and we are not sharing his name out of respect for the family.

In a memo seen by eFinancialCareers and sent to members of his team, Ron Lee, Faisal Shamsee and James Ellery, a partner in Hong Kong said the VP was "admired for his professional commitment and uncompromising dedication, but was known best as a man truly devoted to his family and for his love and dedication to his wife and three daughters," and that he "will be very much missed."

He worked for Goldman Sachs for 19 years, first as a wealth management professional, then as a financial advisor and ultimately as a private wealth advisor.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
