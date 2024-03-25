Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Leaving Goldman Sachs doesn't seem easy. Stephanie Cohen's exit last week seems to have been the result of months of deliberation, during which senior Goldman people tried to beg her to stay. Nabil Aquedim, a managing director in Goldman's real estate, today suggested a degree of torment as he too wrangled with the urge to quit.

The decision to leave Goldman had been "probably been the hardest of my life," declared Aquedim in a LinkedIn post. His nearly 13 years at Goldman had been an "amazing journey" Aquedim expoudned. During that journey, Aquedim said he'd grown "into the professional and the person" he is today. He's quitting anyway and is now on gardening leave before doing something else. 

Aquedim was a mere managing director, but Goldman might have liked to keep him. One headhunter said he was a "real star" and Goldman only promoted him to managing director in 2021. Colleagues described Aquedim as "kind" and "smart" and an all round "pleasure to work with."

Aquedim, who is French, graduated from École Polytechnique in 2010. His work at Goldman Sachs has included the acquisition of a chain of Greek hotels.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
