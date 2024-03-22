Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Franck Dargent, the French banker who sent allegedly indecent messages, lost everything

by Sarah Butcher
4 minutes ago
3 minute read
Franck Dargent, the French banker who sent allegedly indecent messages, lost everything

Ten years ago, Franck Dargent, was flying high. After a 23-year banking career which began in Paris after he graduated from HEC, he was made head of global markets Asia Pacific for Crédit Agricole CIB, based in Hong Kong, where he managed nearly 300 employees.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Four years later, Dargent's life fell apart. Fired from Crédit Agricole for sending allegedly inappropriate messages to eight women, Dargent had his deferred bonuses withheld, his salary stopped, and was left to make his way back to France on his own money. There, his wife and children left, and he seemingly hasn't worked since. Dargent's LinkedIn account describes him as searching for a new job since 2018. 

It's a sad situation for a man whose previous 23 years in banking had been "without reproach" in the words of his lawyer. Dargent, who has since been locked in a court case with Crédit Agricole for close to €2m in withheld bonuses and compensation, had argued that the allegedly inappropriate messages were wrongly translated from French to English and were effectively therefore harmless banter. 

Bloomberg reports that those messages included comments sent to female employees saying, “I like the way you eat bananas... very inspiring,” “Why don’t you come to my place tonight,” “I loved your outfit this evening,” and, “You’re going to think I’m crazy or that my behavior is inappropriate, but I’d love to spend the rest of the night with you — just once.”   

A new judgement from the French Cour de Cassation on the case has been both positive and negative for Dargent. On one hand, it's let him keep about €800k in deferred bonuses. On the other, it's recommending that a €1m unfair dismissal payment should be removed and is suggesting that a fresh ruling should be made on his comments "of a sexual nature."

Dargent's lawyer, Florence Laussucq-Caston, said the case has not yet been decided and stressed that the latest ruling was positive for Dargent, who has at least received the €800k in deferred bonuses. He was let go with "extreme brutality," she added, and stressed that the tribunal had found there had been no sexual harassment. The judges have asked a panel to issue a fresh ruling.

Crédit Agricole didn't respond to a request to comment.

  Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Franck Dargent, the French banker who sent allegedly indecent messages, lost everything

Franck Dargent, the French banker who sent allegedly indecent messages, lost everything

High frequency trading firms are hiring video game CEOs and ex-UBS directors

High frequency trading firms are hiring video game CEOs and ex-UBS directors

Ex-JPMorgan product VP in fintech critiques the bank's newest innovation

Ex-JPMorgan product VP in fintech critiques the bank's newest innovation

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' ex-Partner's unofficial guide to surviving the grind of banking jobs. Sam Bankman-Fried's "life of delusion" laid bare

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' ex-Partner's unofficial guide to surviving the grind of banking jobs. Sam Bankman-Fried's "life of delusion" laid bare

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

Latest Jobs
Gryphon Search
Financial Accounting Analyst, Infrastructure Investment Advisor & Asset Manager
Gryphon Search
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Gryphon Search
Next level in Machine Learning - Senior Data Science Consultant - Amsterdam
Gryphon Search
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Selby Jennings
Chief Compliance Officer
Selby Jennings
Amsterdam, Netherlands
AXA Investment Managers
Financial Controller - Intern
AXA Investment Managers
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Finalyse
Data Management Consultant - Risk and Regulatory Reporting
Finalyse
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Finalyse
Data Engineer Consultant - Risk and Regulatory Reporting
Finalyse
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' ex-Partner's unofficial guide to surviving the grind of banking jobs. Sam Bankman-Fried's "life of delusion" laid bare
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' ex-Partner's unofficial guide to surviving the grind of banking jobs. Sam Bankman-Fried's "life of delusion" laid bare

22 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began
Financial

Citadel's Miami move: Ken Griffin explained the other reason it began

21 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses
Financial

Barclays rehired a big hedge fund trader after some quite mediocre bonuses

21 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London banks are shortlisting diversity candidates, but some are tracked more than others
Financial

London banks are shortlisting diversity candidates, but some are tracked more than others

21 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.