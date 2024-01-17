Discover your dream Career
The eFinancialCareers Lifestyle Survey - 2024

by eFinancialCareers
26 minutes ago
1 minute read
Happy (belated) New Year!

Now that you're happily back at your desk, we're interested in knowing how you feel about things going into 2024. We've put together a short survey about the pleasures of your lifestyle (or not) and your intentions for the coming 12 months. 

It won't take too long to complete, we promise. Let us know how you feel and we'll share the aggregate results with you on the site very soon.

Click here for the survey.

Thank you and all the very best wishes for the year ahead.

eFinancialCareers

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

eFinancialCareers
