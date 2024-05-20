Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Compliance jobs in banks pay decently and fairly. They are also meaningful"

by Jens Titaley
7 hours ago
3 minute read
"Compliance jobs in banks pay decently and fairly. They are also meaningful"

I am the chief compliance officer at a major bank in Asia and I object to the recent article saying that compliance jobs are some of the worst in banking! 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Maybe I'm lucky, but I've been blessed to spend my career at good organizations where there's a strong compliance culture. At the banks I've worked for, compliance has a seat at the table and our views are highly regarded. 

 

When you work in compliance, it's your job to help keep the bank safe. It is also your job to be the voice of reason, whenever necessary, to ensure that our customers’ interests are well protected.  I have never felt pressured or compromised to back down if and when there is inappropriate conduct or questionable decisions.  My team knows I will back them should they ever find themselves in that position too.

Being a compliance officer might not make you a millionaire or a billionaire. If money is your primary goal in life, a compliance job is not for you. However, a compliance job does pay decently and fairly. More importantly, it is a meaningful job.  This is why compliance officers stay in their jobs and chosen career paths.

Personally, I feel passionately about compliance! Yes, I am one of the former lawyers criticized for mediocrity in the previous article, but I feel anything but mediocre! The best compliance officers are true partners for the business. We don't just tell the business that they can or can't do something. Our role is to tell them how they can achieve their desired outcomes in an acceptable way. 

To be able to do this, a good compliance officer needs technical skills. They need to understand the business, to understand the risks involved and to understand how to solve the problems the business throws up. They also need to be able to explain regulatory restrictions, to influence traders and to get buy-in from stakeholders. 

This all takes maturity, courage and conviction and empathy.  Yes, traders earn more than compliance officers. But you do not throw your payslip at someone to get them to take your advice. You get them to take your advice because they know what you say makes sense, and they appreciate you are helping them.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORJens Titaley Insider Comment
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Jo
    JoeB
    2 hours ago

    Well, There's always 1 in every crowd ! I'm truly happy for you, but the previous article represents the vast majority (in my humble opinion) Compliance are the slaves to the business, Regulators, internal legal and other control functions. Expected to have all the answers, take the risk (literally), and get no reward. Why Would You !!

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Citi exec who fired 5,000 bankers is gone herself. JPMorgan's new approach to graduate recruitment

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

Morning Coffee: Bank which used to pay as well as Goldman Sachs is demoting MDs. Rebellious junior bankers want MDs punished for long working hours

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Morning Coffee: The heartbreak of an exceptional man in finance. Job cuts are still coming

Top Articles
JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs

JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs

The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more

The qualifications you need to work in banking, trading, and more

An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

JPMorgan's investor day says it will cut investment in bankers & traders to $100m in 2024

JPMorgan's investor day says it will cut investment in bankers & traders to $100m in 2024

Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

Credit Suisse tech leader the latest MD to join this Japanese bank

Recommended Jobs
Investment Analyst / Associate - Growth Equity
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Analyst - Private Equity Placement
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Novus Executives
Investment Banking VP (Digital & Telecom Infra) - London
Novus Executives
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Real Estate Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
Multi-Asset Investment Analyst (Family Office)
Principle Partners
Singapore

Related articles

How compliance became the worst place to work in banking
Financial

How compliance became the worst place to work in banking

13 May 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
1
JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs
Financial

JPMorgan accepts less than 1% of intern applications and trains everyone in LLMs

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's investor day says it will cut investment in bankers & traders to $100m in 2024
Financial

JPMorgan's investor day says it will cut investment in bankers & traders to $100m in 2024

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich
Financial

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

20 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.