Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays’ London bankers say one team was cut more than the rest yesterday

by Sarah Butcher
16 minutes ago
2 minute read
Barclays’ London bankers say one team was cut more than the rest yesterday

The cuts at Barclays came early yesterday. They were expected on May 8th, but manifested themselves on May 1st instead. The number of people affected extended to “a few hundred underperformers,” said Reuters, but insiders at Barclays say some teams seemed to suffer more than the rest. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Barclays isn’t commenting, but London insiders say credit and securitization teams at least seemed fine. Instead, yesterday’s layoffs seemed more focused on investment banking teams, where sources say the firing was widespread and that junior bankers were particularly affected.

Within investment banking, the sustainable and impact (SIB) group is understood to have been cut particularly hard. Formed in 2019, this is a coverage team “focused on working with emerging and growth companies that are solving environmental or social challenges, and on advising clients on sustainable growth strategy and finance.” Barclays expanded the SIB in America last year, with three senior hires, including Arnoud Boksteijn from Credit Suisse.  Sources say the London cuts yesterday extended up the hierarchy in an apparent sign of retrenchment amidst ESG skepticism.

Barclays has announced its intention of cutting £188m in costs from its investment bank by 2026. There are likely to be more redundancies to come.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Barclays’ London bankers say one team was cut more than the rest yesterday

Barclays’ London bankers say one team was cut more than the rest yesterday

Singapore hedge funds added 6 new portfolio managers in April

Singapore hedge funds added 6 new portfolio managers in April

Morning Coffee: Former Goldman Sachs ED recalls psychological obstacles to quitting. The Morgan Stanley banker who thinks cufflinks slow him down

Morning Coffee: Former Goldman Sachs ED recalls psychological obstacles to quitting. The Morgan Stanley banker who thinks cufflinks slow him down

Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

Latest Jobs
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Senior Manager M&A/Corporate Development, PE-backed Healthcare Roll-up, Amsterdam, Netherlands
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
OMV
Senior Expert Mergers & Acquisitions (all genders) based in Vienna
OMV
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Selby Jennings
Director/MD - Debt Advisory - Infrastructure - Amsterdam
Selby Jennings
Amsterdam, Netherlands
AXA Investment Managers
Financial Controller - Intern
AXA Investment Managers
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
Software Developer (C++/Java/Python)- World-Leading Prop Trading Fund
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
Senior Quantitative Researcher - Amsterdam- Tech-centric Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Singapore hedge funds added 6 new portfolio managers in April
Financial

Singapore hedge funds added 6 new portfolio managers in April

2 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Former Goldman Sachs ED recalls psychological obstacles to quitting. The Morgan Stanley banker who thinks cufflinks slow him down
Financial

Morning Coffee: Former Goldman Sachs ED recalls psychological obstacles to quitting. The Morgan Stanley banker who thinks cufflinks slow him down

2 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter
Financial

Hedge fund Eisler Capital is in a dispute with a headhunter

1 May 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making
Financial

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.