An electronic trading MD left BNP Paribas in London for a fintech in Paris

An oft-forgotten career path in electronic trading is working for one of the platforms facilitating it. Last month, a veteran sales and trading MD traded London for Paris as he joined one of these platforms, Tradeweb.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Michel Granchi joins the self ascribed fintech as its head of market data from BNP Paribas, where he was an MD in the electronic rates business in London. Granchi was an MD at SocGen, RBS, UBS and Bank of America in the past. He also briefly spent nine months as CEO of Hellebore Technologies, an AI powered data mining platform for OTC markets.

Tradeweb has been steadily growing over the past few years. Social media data suggests its headcount has risen 23% since May 2022 to around 1200 employees. It's still growing, hiring for 33 roles across its US, UK and Singapore offices.

Glassdoor reviews for Tradeweb have been largely positive in 2024, averaging 4.5 stars. They praise its positive working environment, both in office and remote but, given Tradeweb is a fair bit older than the average fintech, some reviews say it has an "inferior tech stack."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)