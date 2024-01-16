A managing director Citi poached from Goldman Sachs just left for a fintech

With Goldman Sachs accepting defeat for its consumer offering Marcus, alumni of the team have been popping up intermittently at rival banks. Moe Matar, an MD that ran tech for its cards team, left three and a half years ago amidst the boom of cloud engineering roles for Citi. Now he returns to the consumer front, but this time, at a fintech.

Last week, Matar joined ONE, a digital banking fintech co-founded by Bill Harris, former founding CEO of PayPal. The fintech (which explicitly states it's not a bank) was interestingly acquired by US retail chain Walmart, or rather, its "independent fintech" Hazel, which merged itself, ONE and another fintech, Even, under the ONE banner. Matar is ONE's new Chief Technology Officer.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

While at Citi, Matar was the global head of cloud. The bank has been making sweeping organizational changes, but cloud tech still appears a priority for the firm; it currently has 149 open job listings referencing cloud. It also just announced in its Q4 results the launch of cloud based transaction platform CitiDirect.

Matar was the CTO of the Apple Card, and he's not the only member of that team ONE has hired recently. In December, it brought in Arun Radhakrishnan, general manager for the Apple Card, as head of business finance. Other senior hires that month include Jen Jia, Checkout.com's global head of M&A, as head of corporate development.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)