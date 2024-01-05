Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell

London's biggest digibank Revolut may have been hiring like crazy in the past few years, but its pay is a bit underwhelming compared to its rivals... or so was thought. While accounts for 2021 filed via companies house indicated the average pay at Revolut was just £29k, Revolut's annual report for 2022, released at the end of last year, tells a very different story. 

The report makes a correction to the headcount reports filed in March. While the prior report claimed Revolut had 4655 employees in 2021, the new one nearly halves that number to 2365. In fact, Revolut's employee count in 2022 was only narrowly higher, with 4657. Revolut says that while its broader financial statements haven't changed, this correction was "made in reflection of our commitment to technical accuracy and consistency with the equivalent disclosures for the current year."

Pay is also significantly higher in the new report, but it fell from 2021 to 2022. On average, Revolut paid a total compensation, consisting of "wages, salaries and bonuses" and "share based payments", of £78k ($99k) per head in 2021. In 2022, that number dropped to £62k ($78.5k).

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

The two fastest growing areas in terms of headcount are customer operations and sales, which may explain the falling average. The former more than doubled in size to 1444 people, becoming the largest individual group with 31% of total headcount. The latter grew by more than three and a half times its size, reaching 495 employees.

Half of these new hires are remote. The report says "roughly 50% of new joiners were remote, compared to 36% in 2021." This growing demand for remote roles at Revolut is at odds with other fintech giants. Stripe, for example, recently said it has become more pro-office than the consensus post-pandemic. 

In 2023 Revolut has been hiring even more. It said it was aiming to hire 1000 people this year which would bring headcount to around 5655, providing the figures are correct this time.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (C++/Python/Java) - Amsterdam- Tech-Driven Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Amsterdam- Tech-Driven Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Amsterdam / London- Global Prop Fund
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oxford Knight
C++ Software Developer - Amsterdam- Global Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
ACT Commodities
Corporate Sales Consultant UK
ACT Commodities
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Fourier Ltd
Low Latency C++ Engineer - Prop Trading
Fourier Ltd
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Top Articles
The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Wellbeing

The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Wellbeing

The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell

Revolut ramped up remote hiring as pay fell

Morning Coffee – Citi’s top woman banker comes in to Deutsche to do the work of two men. The trader who finally shut up about his big win

Morning Coffee – Citi’s top woman banker comes in to Deutsche to do the work of two men. The trader who finally shut up about his big win

Bank traders are the most *and* least fearful over their job security in 2024

Bank traders are the most *and* least fearful over their job security in 2024

Related articles

HSBC quietly hired from Revolut, Monzo & Wise for new fintech rival
Fintech

HSBC quietly hired from Revolut, Monzo & Wise for new fintech rival

4 Jan 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
0
The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves
Fintech

The best paid 20-somethings in fintech are at Plaid, but may want Stripe moves

21 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup
Fintech

Square's departing CEO on Gen AI: You don't need an MBA to run a startup

18 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley MDs co-found generative AI firm
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley MDs co-found generative AI firm

14 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.