A very merry and restful holiday season to you all

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
A very merry and restful holiday season to you all

We'd like to wish all our readers and jobseekers a very merry and bountiful holiday season and a happy, healthy and wealthy New Year. 

We're taking a short break. We'll be back with Morning Coffee and a partial service from January 2nd, and will return with full service from January 8th.

In the meantime, we'll be reposting some of our most popular articles from 2023. Have a restful, restorative time. Here's to a resurgent, peace-filled 2024. 

If you want to contact us, our details are below. 

Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
