A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
3 minute read
A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny
Big loss in Mayfair

Last month, hedge fund boss Dmitry Balyasny was in London. He was visiting the Mayfair office of Balyasny Europe, the London branch of the eponymous multistrategy hedge fund he runs. But when Dmitry surveyed his Mayfair scene, there will have been some notable absences.

Bloomberg is reporting today that George Klavdianos, Balyasny's London-based head of event driven credit, left Balyasny in September, along with his team, after racking up a loss in excess of $100m+. This has not been confirmed by Balyasny or by Klavdianos. Klavdianos didn't respond to a request to comment and is still at Balyasny according to the FCA Register. 

The latest apparent loss follows problems in Balynasy's equities business. The fund voluntarily parted ways with Jeff Runnfeldt, its global head of equities, in October. Runnfeldt's exit came after the departure of four equities portfolio managers in August. Business Insider reported that another two equities portfolio managers left last month and that returns in the year to November were just 1.5%. Dmitry himself is now understood to be running the equities business. 

A $100m+ loss in event driven credit seems like a further headache. Bloomberg says Klavdianos's strategy ran about 1% of Balyasny's assets.

Balyasny didn't respond to a request to comment on the size of Klavdianos's team or on the individuals comprising it. In December 2020, however, Balyasny hired Zhirayr Nersessian from Morgan Stanley to work in event driven credit risk in London. Others working on the strategy in London included senior analyst Leon Haack, who left in November according to the FCA Register.

Balyasny Asset Management (BAM) has been expanding fast in Europe and pays very well. According to the most recently filed accounts, for 2022 Balyasny Europe Asset Management paid an average of £1m ($1.2m) in 2022, and headcount increased nearly 70% to 266 people in a 12-month period. 

BAM may want to hire more judiciously in the future. Klavdianos had an apparently good pedigree, having worked for Citadel and Apollo previously. However, Global Capital reported that Klavdianos, who it said is known for illiquid high yield investing, was let go by Citadel in 2019. 

While funds like Millennium are known for dispassionately policing stop losses on portfolio managers' accounts, Dmitry Balyasny has a more nurturing approach. “We try to be a really good partner for people in the best sense of the term," he said a few months ago. By that time, though, Klavdianos et al had already gone. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
