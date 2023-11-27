XTX Markets is offering a lucky student $5m

If you want to catch the eye of XTX Markets, the electronic trading firm with a famously appealing London office and a founder who pays more tax than anyone else in the UK, there's a new way of doing so, and you may enrich yourself in the process.

XTX is backing a new ‘Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad' with $10m in prize money, including $5m for the winner and another $5m in "progress prizes", for publicly-shared AI models that achieve key milestones towards the grand prize.

The intention is to "accelerate progress beyond large language models like ChatGPT and develop new AI models that can reason mathematically." Alex Gerko, XTX's founder is a big exponent of mathematical education and XTX also supports King's Maths School in Kennington.

Information about the new Olympiad is visible here. Finer details like eligibility, how to enter, and rules of the competition have yet to be published, but all will become clear soon. Models need to be up and running well before July 2024, when there will be a presentation of progress.

Olympiads have long been a favoured method for mathematically-oriented students to catch the eye of potential employers. In most cases, eligibility is restricted to people below the age of 20. In this case, however, XTX is thought to be opening the competition to students and others. Nor is there thought to be an age restriction.

If this excludes you, there are other routes of catching XTX's attention. The company also runs PhD internships and has been hiring interns in risk, finance and software engineering for 2024.

