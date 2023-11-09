Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

by Alex McMurray
9 November 2023
2 minute read
Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are all the rage in investment banks right now, but a former JPMorgan MD has spent the last year and a half exploring other options. After leaving finance for the online entertainment sector, he's returned to another industry he worked in for a for two decades, the energy sector.

Andy Alexander joins the data science team at Vitol, the Amsterdam energy firm that's busy hiring traders from Goldman Sachs and elsewhere. Alexander was most recently global director of data science at Entain, a UK gaming conglomerate that owns the likes of Ladbrokes and Foxy Bingo. He spent five years at JPMorgan where he was a London-based MD in applied machine learning until July 2022. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

Alexander has worked in the energy sector before.  Before JPMorgan he spent 10 years at BP, where he was head of analytics and data science technology. 

He's not the only ex-JPMorgan MD that's joined Vitol recently. Last month, Vitol hired Mansoor Sheikh.  Sheikh left JPM in 2012 to pursue a master's and PhD in mathematics. It's not entirely clear what he's doing there. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Technology Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
Business Analyst / Project Manager - Management Consulting
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Senior Regulatory Control + Change/Projects
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Quantitative Portfolio Strategist, SWF, Abu Dhabi, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Compliance Business Analyst - AVP
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Tassell Consulting
Investment Bank - CIB Strategy and Execution - VP
Tassell Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Related articles

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists
Technology

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning
Technology

Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
3
Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place
Technology

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"
Technology

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
5
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.