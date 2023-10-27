Starling Bank founder rejoins his (other) fintech after resigning

At the beginning of 2023, Robinhood was going to acquire crypto banking fintech Ziglu. That fell through, and Ziglu's founder and then-CEO Mark Hipperson left the company. The former Starling Bank co-founder-cum-CTO wasn't away for long, though: he has now announced the end of his "sabbatical."

Hipperson's not returning as CEO, but as executive chairman. The CEO role is still shared by Mark Jenkinson, former partner at tech consultancy Capco, and Kevin Hanley, former head of innovation at Natwest.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

Several other Ziglu senior execs have left within the past year but have gone on to other things. Chief risk and legal officer James Sullivan left for crypto exchange Bitstamp in May. CTO Matthew Huxtable left in february and is currently a staff platform engineer at healthtech firm Doccla.

Ziglu is now in growth mode, according to Hipperson, though there are no openings available at the fintech at present. He does claim the company had a "successful Q2 fundraise" but did not provide any further details.

Hipperson isn't the only Starling Bank founder to step away from a CEO position this year. Anne Boden left the London digibank in May, and it has yet to appoint a permanent successor.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)