1
Fintech

Revolut is a great place to work... for "workaholics"

by Alex McMurray
26 October 2023
3 minute read
Revolut is a great place to work... for "workaholics"

After more than doubling its size since 2021 to 7,500 employees, digital banking fintech Revolut continues its growth in 2023. It's doubled the size of its financial crimes team and expanded its Lower Manhattan office as part of its push into the US. Revolut's culture is quite unique within fintech, however, and while it's got a lot of fans, it's far from a one size fits all company.

This hasn't stopped it being certified as a 'Great Place to Work,' by the organization of the same name; 97% of its staff referred to is as such in an employee engagement study. Even those moving elsewhere seem to think so, as Revolut says 80% of exit interview respondents gave positive feedback.

What employees say to regulators tells a different story. The FT reported this week that "several" employees gave negative feedback to the FCA. In multiple cases, the reason for leaving was discontentment with the way in which they were asked to present information to officials. Neither the FCA nor Revolut commented, however.

The online consensus is similarly mixed. UK employees on Glassdoor gave Revolut an average score of 3.5 stars in 2023, slightly down from its all-time average of 3.6. On the positive side, employees in product and data science praise "high compensation," while many praise the option for remote working. The employees think highly of each other, calling their contemporaries "A-players."

On the negative side... Squid Game has been referenced on more than one occasion. Less hyperbolic employees say the "focus on KPIs is relentless," while "top down decision-making" can hamper creativity. One senior data analyst says, "only workaholics and young, ambitious professionals can find it attractive." 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
    brajanek
    27 October 2023

    As a backend engineer at Revolut I can't really agree. Maybe it depends on the team but I don't feel there's much pressure on KPIs. Sure if you want to browse social media for 4 hours at work it's not a place for you, but otherwise it's not different than other companies I used to work for.

