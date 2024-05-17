Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

by Alex McMurray
8 minutes ago
2 minute read
Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

In May 2023, Singaporean bank OCBC launched its Wingman coding assistant, powered by generative AI, and has been conducting a number of experiments in the AI space. Now, one of the MDs behind this success is leaving... for venture capital.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Andrea Pisoni, MD and head of data at OCBC has joined B Capital as head of AI. He spent the last six years at OCBC after joining from Accenture; he went from vice president to executive director in two years, then made MD two years later. 

Pisoni says his new role will be more "hands-on" and involve more coding and software engineering. He seems to have been re-honing those skills through open-source programming while at the bank; Pisoni has over 230 GitHub contributions since the start of 2023.

B Capital was founded in 2015 by Eduardo Saverin, the Facebook co-founder immortalized by Andrew Garfield in the movie The Social Network. The fund has invested in a number of fintechs, including crypto prime-brokerage firm FalconX and digital asset staking firm Figment. The other Facebook co-founder has been similarly focused on recruiting AI talent.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Barclays' up-and-coming 28-year-old trader quit unexpectedly for something very different

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Quant Research Developer - Amsterdam- Global Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Amsterdam, Netherlands
ACT Commodities
Sales Trader Greek
ACT Commodities
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bitvavo
Senior Platform Engineer - Exchange
Bitvavo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bitvavo
Senior Product Manager - Advanced Trading
Bitvavo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bitvavo
Senior Systems Engineer
Bitvavo
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bitvavo
Senior Product Manager - Markets
Bitvavo
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring
Tech

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left
Tech

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses
Tech

Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Away from Citadel Securities and Jane Street, another prop trading firm
Tech

Away from Citadel Securities and Jane Street, another prop trading firm

13 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.