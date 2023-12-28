Discover your dream Career
7
Pay

"You don't make real money as a managing director at Goldman Sachs"

by Xavier Baume
11 hours ago
3 minute read
"You don't make real money as a managing director at Goldman Sachs"

I spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs in New York before leaving last year. I quit because I want a proper career in which I make some real money. When you've spent a long time at Goldman, you come to realize that there are two kinds of people there. There are people who typically joined straight from university and who are at the firm for life and can't imagine not working there. And then there are people who want the firm to be a stepping stone to something else.

I am one of the latter. In my opinion, the real value of working for Goldman Sachs is the credibility it gives you and the network of peers you earn over your time there. If you really want to unlock its value, you need to remain at Goldman until you're a managing director (MD) because that title is earned.

Anyone in theory can become an analyst or associate at Goldman, you just need strong academics and strong internships. Anyone can even become a vice president (VP). There are tons of them and it just means you are competent at your job. But if you become a managing director, it ticks a certain box. It means that when you call other managing directors and partners, they will take your call. When you leave, it makes a huge difference. This is the real value of working for Goldman, and it differentiates the firm from other employers in financial services.

It's this alumni network and the doors it opens that potentially allow you to make far more money when you leave Goldman than you make Goldman Sachs itself. When you're outside Goldman, the real money comes from hedge funds or start-ups. Goldman Sachs pays ok compared to peer banks, but your pay there comes with a discount. The firm knows this, and understands that it's all about monetizing the name when you leave.

There can be an element of non-reality to people's financial expectations, though. Partners and managing directors will often complain about compensation that would seem lavish to people in other industries. People at Goldman love to moan about their pay, but it's not really about the money. Money becomes a lazy metric for measuring success, and people confuse their success with their compensation.

The wisest people avoid this conflation. They also invest the money they earn from Goldman carefully. A decade at Goldman can enable you to take a career risk when you leave. Sometimes that will work out, sometimes it won't - but if you've invested your Goldman money wisely, you are able to take this higher risk/reward trade without impacting your broader lifestyle.

Xavier Baume is a pseudonym

This article was first posted in April 2023. We're reposting it during the festive break 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by qi xna on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORXavier Baume Insider Comment
7 comments
  • Br
    BronchoSyrup
    14 April 2023

    That's the dirty secret. Spending 6h / day into meeting rooms doesn't help you much to carry trades / investment ideas / reports.

  • li
    ligmabiggoldsach
    14 April 2023

    Lmao only suckers would stay at goldman after VP. Bonuses are shit and you don’t get carry or massive single year payouts like you do in PE or HF

  • N_
    N_R
    13 April 2023

    >> "Money becomes a lazy metric for measuring success, and people confuse their success with their compensation. | The wisest people avoid this conflation. They also invest the money they earn from Goldman carefully. A decade at Goldman can enable you to take a career risk when you leave. Sometimes that will work out, sometimes it won't - but if you've invested your Goldman money wisely, you are able to take this higher risk/reward trade without impacting your broader lifestyle." <<


    I think this author has it exactly right: the pedigree gives you credibility, and lubricates your ability to make high-level connections via your network. But at the end of the day, it's really about positioning yourself so that you can take on a higher risk/reward opportunity, at whatever next stage of your career you're contemplating. It's either going to be your own money, or your own time, that you're kicking into a high-reward opportunity, and you need to be able to devise a cushion to be able to take that leap.


    I had an opportunity in a start-up business line at a bank that was essentially eat-what-you-kill. I'd have starved in that position without a cushion. It never really took off, and it got to a juncture where I would either have to kick in more equity to replace that of a partner who was exiting, or hang it up. But it was my networking from that opportunity that led to my current job, and that's what boosted me up a tier in compensation / return. I'd have never got there had I not been able to tolerate the risk/downside of the prior opportunity.

  • ph
    photobug56
    13 April 2023

    People get in there because they have diplomas from the right, expensive schools. Sometimes, they actually have some ability. But the real key is having sufficient arrogance.

  • Bi
    BigleyWigley
    12 April 2023

    I think a more accurate headline may be: You make a lot of money at Goldman Sachs, but even more money elsewhere

