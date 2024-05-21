Hedge fund Eisler Capital replaced its ex-Goldman Sachs infrastructure MD

Infrastructure is more important than ever for hedge funds in 2024, and the infrastructure at Eisler Capital has faced some criticism from departing employees. The man behind Eisler's infrastructure appears to have left, however, and the fund has brought in a managing director from a rival hedge fund to become its global head of infrastructure.

Sources at Eisler say that Angelo Haritsis has retired. This is confirmed by Companies House, which says he retired as a director of Eisler in January. Haritsis worked at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, then spent six years at Eisler.

Haritsis appears to have been replaced by Gregory Fishbein, who joined Eisler this month after 11 years at Element Capital Management, the macro hedge fund founded by ex-Goldman Sachs and Citi trader Jeffrey Talpins. At Element, Fisbein was a managing director in modelling and technology. Bloomberg reported that last year saw Element's worst ever returns, and the firm has been downsizing in 2024.

Under Haritsis, Eisler's technology was described by some alumni as a "massive problem", as engineering resources were hard to come by. However, COO Chris Milner told us he refuted the issues. In some cases, Milner said the return on investment simply wasn't high enough to warrant allocating resources.

At Eisler, Haritsis worked under deputy CIO Sam Wisnia, a former Goldman Sachs partner. Haritsis and Eisler also worked together at both Goldman and Deutsche Bank previously. Wisnia has faced scrutiny of his own recently, as a group of recently departed Eisler portfolio managers are said to have disagreed with him.

Fishbein isn't the only recent infrastructure hire. Rumit Patel joined in March after four years as the sole support engineer for AQR Capital Management in EMEA. He spent similar amounts of time working at both Citadel and BlueCrest Capital Management.

