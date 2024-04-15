Citadel Securities technology head resurfaces after 2 years at HFT firm

Citadel Securities is known for having non-competes longer than the norm; managing director and co-head of technology Joshua Fisher has been subject to one since leaving the firm in March 2022, but has just resurfaced at a high frequency trading firm.

Fisher joins Hudson River trading, with the rather ambiguous title of 'trading tech'. Fisher spent the last 14 years at Citadel Securities in Chicago, having joined from Morgan Stanley, where he was an IT associate in New York. His new role sees him return to the city.

The two-year garden leave hasn't been wholly unproductive for Fisher. Since September, he has become an advisory board member for talent-intelligence startup Censia.

