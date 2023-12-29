Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Ex-JPMorgan banker jailed for horrific crash in $100k new Porsche

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-JPMorgan banker jailed for horrific crash in $100k new Porsche

While most people spend the last week celebrating Christmas, Jason Zibarras, a 50-year-old former JPMorgan banker who founded Argo Infrastructure Partners a decade ago, was starting his new life in jail.

Zibarras was sentenced to 18 months in jail on December 23rd after a crash in Oxfordshire in January 2023 left a man in his 30s with life changing injuries. 

Zibarras was showing his new Porsche Taycan to his teenage son when the crash occurred. He overtook a car on a solid white line on the brow of a hill and had a head-on crash with a Volvo carrying the injured victim.

Zibarras founded Argo in 2013 after six years at JPMorgan. He has a controlling stake in the firm, which he said in 2021 keeps a "low profile" and invests in power generation and utilities assets. Argo closed a third fund $2bn in assets under management two years ago.

Although Zibarras was based in Enstone, Oxford, Argo is headquartered in New York. It's not clear who will manage the firm during Zibarras' incarceration but Richard Klapow, a managing director who joined in 2013, looks like a potential candidate for interim leader. Another managing director, Adam Baxter, joined in March 2023 after 17 years at Macquarie.

PC Mark Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said lives had been turned upside down by Zibarras' dangerous driving. “I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to people who chose to drive in such a manner that there are consequences not only for them but for others too,” he added. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

