Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Accounting firm apologises for paying trainee below minimum wage

by Sarah Butcher
25 October 2023
3 minute read
Accounting firm apologises for paying trainee below minimum wage

If you can't get a graduate job in an investment bank, it may be tempting to apply for a graduate job at an accounting firm instead. One recent graduate's experience highlights why this may not be optimal.

A University of Manchester economics graduate, joined KPMG as an audit associate in four years ago. He worked there for just over a year, auditing investment banks. 

The ex-audit associate left Grant Thornton because he was burnt out by his personal life. However, work may not have helped. A letter he received from the firm nearly 12 months said he'd been underpaid. After looking back through its timesheet data and considering his 'flexible benefit choices,' Grant Thornton said it had realised that he'd earned less than the minimum wage for the time he'd spent there. It sent him £100 for the inconvenience and promised to make up the difference. 

Sign-up here to receive our student newsletter 

The UK minimum wage is currently £10.42 ($12.64) an hour. The says he wasn't aggrieved at his underpayment, and instead complimented Grant Thornton for its honesty. He didn't respond to a request to comment for this article.

A spokesperson for Grant Thornton LLP said it had reviewed its internal data and found that "a small number of our people were inadvertently paid under the National Minimum Wage threshold, owing to them having made significant salary sacrifice deductions via our flexible benefit choices and/or having worked longer hours during specific periods of the year." It added that no one there actually receives a salary below the minimum wage threshold. 

Grant Thornton is not the only accounting firm making use of graduate hires on very low hourly rates - PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte were recently fined by the Spanish government after graduate employees complained of earning €14k (£12k) a year while working 12-hour days six days a week. 

Graduate jobs in the Big Four are usually seen as more secure than those in banks. However, Big firms are cutting recent hires in an effort to cut costs. The FT reported last week that Deloitte, for example, is removing 150 first and second year analysts from its consulting division. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Marco Chilese on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Standard Chartered's crypto firm hires prop trading CEO

Related articles

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle
Financial

'No cost is sacred.' Sorry times in private equity at Carlyle

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team
Financial

Credit Suisse's global head of FX leaving one year after the evisceration of his team

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers' varying opinions on recovery in 2024. Citadel Securities hiring a new species of person from banks
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers' varying opinions on recovery in 2024. Citadel Securities hiring a new species of person from banks

10 Nov 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
"This is what it's like to be a senior black banker now"
Financial

"This is what it's like to be a senior black banker now"

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
4

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.