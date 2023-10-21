Discover your dream Career
ExodusPoint's new chief data scientist is an ex-JPMorgan quant

by Alex McMurray
21 October 2023
Earlier this week, hedge fund ExodusPoint welcomed a new head of artificial intelligence in Shen Xu. Now, it's brought in a quant in the adjacent field of data science, as Peter Cotton becomes its chief data scientist. Cotton was most recently senior vice president and chief data scientist of quantitative asset manager Intech.

Cotton spent four years at Intech. Before that, he spent six and a half years as a JPMorgan executive director; Cotton "led algorithmic research for credit," and managed a team of 1500 data scientists in creating the bank's now defunct ROAR crowdsourcing platform. A Stanford PhD mathematician, he began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he "invented and single-handedly deployed closed form synthetic CDO pricing."

Data science and AI have an intrinsic link, so how will Cotton's work at the hedge fund differ to Xu's? Cotton previously left Morgan Stanley to found Benchmark Solutions, a real time pricing infrastructure company, so we can assume his focus will be on insights and analysis while Xu takes greater interest in the company's broader infrastructure.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Alex McMurray Editor
